#ThrowbackThursday

Full Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around Final - Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.5M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premieres May 30, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around Final from the Summer Olympics Games 2008 in Beijing, China.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to