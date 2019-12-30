Tana Mongeau ADMITS She 'Lost' Herself In 'Unhealthy' Jake Paul Relationship!

Published on Dec 30, 2019

We are finally getting answers to Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s officially unofficial marriage! I never knew Christmas presents could come AFTER the big day, but here it is all tied up in a beautiful bow! We thank you Tana!



What’s going on everyone, It’s Dani Golub back here on Clevver News and OH MY GOD I cannot believe we are finally getting blunt, truthful information straight from Tana Mongeau regarding her quote “unhealthy” relationship with Jake Paul!



Okay, let’s start with their backstory! Jake and Tana started dating earlier this year and within a few months the two were engaged and like literally a week or so later they were in Vegas tying the knot!



It was fast… REAL FAST and all of their fans were like ‘WTF’ is going on. Is this real, is it all for clout?!?! Please lord tell me what is happening!



We got some inside looks into their relationship from Tana’s MTV digital series “Tana Turns 21.”



Okay, did you guys see her bestie Ashly’s face….



Welp.. we kind of knew Ashly and Imari were both uneasy about this whole cloutful-matrimony…



WELP that’s our first answer about whether or not this marriage was legal. It wasn’t… but Tana and Jake both insisted they were married and husband and wife!



However; the trust between the two didn’t last long because soon after their Vegas wedding.. Jake was aboard on a yacht with women that were NOT Tana Mongeau!



Alright, makes sense why Tana wasn’t there she had a family emergency, but like Jake you quote un quote newly married, why didn’t you just reschedule the shoot.. Or like NOT have half naked women in the music video!



Oh and that’s not all that happened… let me just list a few of the other bumpy parts of this relationship brought to you by Jake paul…



There was THIS photo he posted on IG with a ton of half naked women…



Then there was Tana’s retaliation to this photo…



Nikita Dragun came to her besties defense writing, “Jake Paul I wish you would be faithful and appreciate the woman that is keeping you relevant.”



Lest we forget that time Jake was spotted dining with his ex, Erica Costell… even though he tried to deny it just to later on down the road admit that it was in fact him!



Tana even commented about it on more than one occasion!



SIS, why in the world were you still hanging around for him… you’re soo much better!



BUT sadly the trouble and damning evidence of his infidelity didn’t stop there… right before the holidays.. Jake posted THIS throwback photo of him and his other ex girlfriend, Alissa Violet!



He revealed that he was dropping a song about Alissa on December 13th!



I KNOW, MIND BLOWN!!!

Then there came the admission that it was an open marriage… not legally binding… and carefree, okay, but still Tana was being super faithful to their cloutramony!



I know there was speculation that Tana and Noah Cyrus were hooking up, which honestly at this point I’m like YOU GO GIRL… shame on Jake for letting a great thing go! Noah wasn’t even keen on the idea of including Jake in on their friendship, relationship, whatever you want to call it!



She straight up DENIED Jake of hooking up with her and Tana!



And now this brings us to present day… Tana has spoken!



In a new 40-minute video Tana let’s it all out of the bag! She titled the video, “the truth about everything” and admitted some heartbreaking things!



BUCKLE UP! This is going to get emotional!



Tana continued with her video admitting their marriage was far from what it came off as… a fairytale! She said, "I am so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye. I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself. And that's not his fault and I'm not blaming him for that at all. It's just the reality. I don't regret it."



Honestly Tana I praise you for trying to make things work and also being honest with yourself.

