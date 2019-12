Published on Dec 6, 2019

Everyone starts somewhere, and a lot of today's successful figure skaters have already been successful when they were young and competed at the Youth Olympic Games. So let's travel back in time a little bit and see Shoma Uno, Elizabet Tursynbayeva, Michael Martinez and many more in their early years!



