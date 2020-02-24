Katy Perry COLLAPSES On 'American Idol'!

Published on Feb 24, 2020

Katy Perry was involved in a terrifying incident during an American Idol audition. A gas leak nearly took her life! Katy and her fellow Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, were in the middle of filming auditions at The Sunriver Resort in Oregon, when a gas leak, which took place back in November, caused Katy to completely collapse.The entire ordeal was caught on camera and aired during Sunday’s episode of American Idol when the judges were awaiting a new group of hopefuls, and suddenly began to get a strong odor of gas.



