Published on Mar 6, 2017

MEN AS EQUAL AGENTS OF CHANGE

Topics

- "What are the roles and responsibilities of men?"

- The experiences of women leaders

- The other side of gender: how to engage men

- Creating change in FIFA’s 211 member associations



Panellists

* Lay Hoon Chan (President of Valencia CF)

* Joyce Cook (FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer)

* Martin Glenn (Chief Executive Officer of The Football Association)

* Anthony Keedi (Psychologist and gender specialist)

* Keme Nzerem (Channel 4 News journalist)