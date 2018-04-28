SOMETHING STRANGE IS HAPPENING TO KANYE WEST -- Liz Crokin

Published on Apr 28, 2018

Investigative journalist and champion of children Liz Crokin joins me to discuss the latest developments regarding the round up of pedophiles, child traffickers and President Trump's mission to put an end to all of it. We also cover the strange and wonderful awakening of Kanye West who recently tweeted "I'm all the way out of the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore."



Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patron with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183



For REAL news 24/7:

http://sgtreport.com/

http://thephaser.com/

http://thelibertymill.com/



For ad sales info, contact:

utubeempire@gmail.com



MUSIC CREDITS:

Epidemic Sound: "Who'sThere" paid license for You Tube use



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.



The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you!