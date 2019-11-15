#edwardsnowden #tradewar

Edward Snowden And Chinese Censorship | Trump Promises Tariffs in US China Trade War

China Uncensored
898K
4,342 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 15, 2019

Edward Snowden, the NSA whistleblower, has a new autobiography called Permanent Record, and it's been censored in China. President Donald Trump is promising more tariffs in the US China Trade War. And outbreak of the plague in China! Don't call Chinese leader Xi Jinping president. And the World Bank has a questionable deal in Xinjiang. That and more on this week's China news headlines!

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.

#edwardsnowden china economy hong kong #tradewar

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to