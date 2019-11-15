Edward Snowden And Chinese Censorship | Trump Promises Tariffs in US China Trade War

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Edward Snowden, the NSA whistleblower, has a new autobiography called Permanent Record, and it's been censored in China. President Donald Trump is promising more tariffs in the US China Trade War. And outbreak of the plague in China! Don't call Chinese leader Xi Jinping president. And the World Bank has a questionable deal in Xinjiang. That and more on this week's China news headlines!