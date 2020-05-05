Water Polo Shooting: Master the "Catch and Shoot" ft. Maggie Steffens

Published on May 5, 2020

Enjoy watching two-times Olympic Gold medallist and captain of USA's Women's Water Polo team Maggie Steffens show you how to master the "Catch and Shoot" in Water Polo! Catch and Shoot is Maggie Stevens' all-time favorite way to shoot a goal. It's not about what you do when you have the ball in your hands, it's about what you do before you get the ball.



These tips will help up your game:

1) be prepared & in position before receiving the ball

2) stabilizing your body with your non-dominate leg

3) rotate using your hips and your core

4) finish and always crunch forward



