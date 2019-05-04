US Defenseless Against China Hypersonic Weapons | Second Canadian Sentenced to Execution

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 4, 2019
China's hypersonic weapons could get past US missile defense. China sentences the second Canadian to execution for drug dealing, following the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. A CIA agent working for China may plead guilty. Yarn gets hit in the US China trade battle. Three Chinese banks may have violated US sanctions on North Korea. And Taiwan is calling out the Hong Kong government for blocking Taiwanese Falun Gong practitioners. That and more on this week's China news headlines.