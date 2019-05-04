US Defenseless Against China Hypersonic Weapons | Second Canadian Sentenced to Execution

China Uncensored
789K
114,861 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 4, 2019

China's hypersonic weapons could get past US missile defense. China sentences the second Canadian to execution for drug dealing, following the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. A CIA agent working for China may plead guilty. Yarn gets hit in the US China trade battle. Three Chinese banks may have violated US sanctions on North Korea. And Taiwan is calling out the Hong Kong government for blocking Taiwanese Falun Gong practitioners. That and more on this week's China news headlines.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/
__
© All Rights Reserved.

ccp tariffs

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to