What made Mexico so ’70?

FIFATV
2.2M
1,078 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 2, 2018

Pelé, Banks, Beckenbauer, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto, Samba Football; this is what made Mexico
so ’70.

Join us everyday in the build up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to enjoy a look back at a different edition of the FIFA World Cup. Tomorrow, 1974!

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...
Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to