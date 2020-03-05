Lana Condor GUSHES Over This Co-Star In 'TATBILB'!

Published on Mar 5, 2020

They may be sisters on-screen, but Lana Condor just proved that she and Janel Parrish are equally close off-screen with a heartfelt thank you letter to her To All The Boys big sis.



In a new heartfelt letter to her on screen sister, Lana Condor got real about being an Asian American actress in Hollywood and explained how Janel Parrish helped pave the way for her career in the entertainment industry.



The letter was a part of The Today’s show’s Thank You Notes series with Katie Couric where Katie asked Lana to write a thank you note to a woman who she looks at as a role model.



The person Lana chose was Janel and we all got the chance to watch as Lana reads Janel that letter.





