The Tokyo 2020 Journey Begins | All Around

Published on Aug 14, 2019

In the first episode of All Around, a new gymnastics show, follow world-class gymnasts Morgan Hurd, Chen Yile, and Angelina Melnikova as they set out on a yearlong journey towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



All Around is the Olympic Channel's first gymnastics documentary series, with new original episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020 alongside additional gymnastics videos that will be published on the Olympic Channel social channels. Watch now!



Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN



