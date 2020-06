Published on Jun 16, 2020

How to hold a State Fair during a pandemic. - Kyle offers a thought on privilege. - Truth Testing two political ads that are on the air at a strange time. - Take a trip with us to Denver's Five Points neighborhood for a history lesson, and a reason to celebrate.



