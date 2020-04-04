Men's Singles Badminton Final | Rio 2016 Replays

Loading...
Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/MensBadmintonFinalRio2016Relive the full Men's Singles Badminton Final of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio! In a thrilling battle for the Gold Medal Long Chen from China faced Chong Wei Lee from Malaysia. Who crowned himself Olympic champion? Find out here!Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
