Billie Eilish Didn't Want Justin Bieber Surprise At Coachella!

Published on Dec 20, 2019

There were tears, pet spiders, Justin Bieber, and more. The Billie Eilish Carpool Karaoke is everything I ever wanted and more. We’ve got to break down all the best parts for you!What’s up? It’s Maddie Conklin here with Clevver News and Billie Eilish was on the latest installment of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. And I know what you’re thinking, wow that sounds amazing. Well guess what? You’re right.But it’s better than I could’ve ever imagined. There were dance breaks, nostalgic moments, and even some surprises. And Billie was dressed down for her in just an oversized black and white sweater. The whole thing was cozy and casual and we got to 17 minutes of Billie’s amazing personality which is exactly what I needed on this fine Friday.Billie and James sang her songs "bad guy," "all the good girls go to hell," "ocean eyes" and "when the party's over."But the real magic was when they started talking about Billie’s epic Coachella surprise.At this point we’ve all seen the epic video of Justin Bieber surprising Billie during Ariana Grande’s performance at Coachella. But Billie revealed that she told everyone for weeks not to surprise her with Justin because she couldn’t take it.Obviously it happened and Billie explained how she knew it was him.Billie then went on to sing Baby by Justin Bieber proving she is still his number one fan and it was honestly epic.James then goes on to ask Billie when she started writing music and she revealed that she was 6 years old.She explained that quote, “But at 6 I wasn’t sitting down writing a whole song, I was making up songs on a Ukulele I used to play Ukulele all the time.”And James obviously just happen to have a Uke in the back seat waiting for her to play.Billie played the first song she ever learned on the Ukulele which is “I Will” by the Beatles. And it was absolutely beautiful.And it’s still a personal favorite song of mine. It’s always on my top songs of the year and I wouldn’t have it any other way.James and Billie then start talking about a specific rule Billie had in her house while growing up. Apparently Billie and her brother Finneas’s parents couldn’t make them go to bed if they were making music.Which is crazy! My mom would always make me go to bed early, so now I’m officially blaming her that I’m not a pop star.JK love you mom. Anyway, Billie confirmed that this special rule James brought up, was indeed true at their house.And that’s probably a huge reason why Billie was able to be so successful at such a young age. I mean she only just turned 18 years old and just think about everything she has already accomplished.Billie also talked about she recorded all of the music on her album in Finneas’s room so James decided to take a quick detour and stop by Billie’s childhood house.Where she actually still lives with her family.They went into the now iconic room where she and Finneas wrote and recorded all of her music.Then came the funniest part of this whole video.Billie started talking about her pet spider and asked James if he wanted to see it.James, like myself, is understandably very afraid of spiders.But leave it to Billie to have a giant spider as a pet. It’s so on brand for her.James eventually let the spider crawl on him and honestly, I don’t know if I would’ve been that brave. Props to him for doing that.As much of a Billie Eilish fan I am, I would still have a very hard time letting a giant spider crawl on me, even for her.Ok fine, I would do it, but I wouldn’t be happy about it.Anyway, they were then graced by Billie and Finneas’s sweet mom who came in and talked about how crazy this last few years have been for their family.And it really is so crazy to see how far Billie has come. She is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and it’s amazing how grounded she still is with her family.We love to see it.And fans are obviously just as obsessed with this Carpool Karaoke as we are.And we couldn’t agree more.As amazing as this whole video was, 17 minutes wasn’t enough long enough!I want more!But I guess I will just keep re-watching this one over and over again. If y’all haven’t seen the whole thing yet I highly suggest it.But I want to hear from you guys now!What did you think of Billie’s Carpool Karaoke? Did you watch it yet? What was your favorite part? And would you let her spider crawl on you?!Let me know down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.



