Published on Jan 9, 2018

A five-time Olympic Champion, Australian legend Ian Thorpe is one of the greatest swimmers ever and one the biggest stars of the Sydney Olympics, but after leaving the sport he had to overcome depression before inspiring others.



These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations?

