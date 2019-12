Published on Dec 18, 2019

Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ) is a model of China-African cooperation in this new era, also it's an important carrier to undertake China's Belt and Road Economic initiative. Currently it is one of the biggest free trade zones in Africa.



With the support of the Djibouti government, China Merchants Group, Dalian Port Group have joined forces and consolidated superior resources for the building of DIFTZ.