Coronavirus is a Biological Weapon | Small Victories for Hong Kong

Published on Mar 20, 2020
The Chinese Communist Party is using the coronavirus pandemic outbreak from Wuhan, China as a biological weapon against the United States. Small victories for Hong Kong protesters fighting the Chinese regime and Chief Executive Carrie Lam. China continues to harass Taiwan. And Chinese citizens vent their anger against Xi Jinping and Communist authorities. That and more on this week's China News Headlines!