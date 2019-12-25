Aly Raisman 🇺🇸 All Medal Routines | Athlete Highlights

Published on Dec 25, 2019

US gymnast Alexandra Raisman a.k.a. Aly Raisman took part at Olympic Games for the first time in London 2012 - and she started with a bang by winning one bronze medal (Balance Beam) and two gold medals (Team & Floor Exercise). At the following Olympic Summer Games in Rio 2016, she added another two silver medals (All-Around & Floor Exercise) and one gold medal (Team) to her collection.



Enjoy ALL her Olympic medal routines in full length!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔 http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com