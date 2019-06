Published on Jun 26, 2019

Bibiana Steinhaus is leading the way for gender equality in professional refereeing. The first female to referee one of Europe's top leagues is confident that more women will follow in her footsteps and eventually will be seen at the highest stages of the sport - the World Cup & Olympic finals.



