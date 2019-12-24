FIFA Medical Network: Prof Jiri Dvorak

Published on Dec 24, 2019

Professor Dvorak is a neurologist based in Zurich, Switzerland. He has a particular interest in the management of spine pain and concussion. He is a Senior Editor of the British Journal of Sports Medicine and Deputy Editor of SPINE.



He is widely published with more than 365 original articles and 48 books in various languages. He was the Chairman of F-MARC (FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Centre) and served as the FIFA Chief Medical Officer. During this time, he ran the medical services at six FIFA World Cup competitions.



In this talk Professor Dvorak discusses some key concepts relating to spine pain in football.