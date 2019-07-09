All Around | New Series Trailer | Olympic Channel

Published on Jul 9, 2019

Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020. Through unprecedented access on a global scale never before attempted, All Around shines a light on the challenges and dedication that elite female gymnasts face on their journey to reaching the top of the Olympic podium.

Featuring the United States’ Morgan Hurd, Russian Federation’s Angelina Melnikova and China’s Chen Yile, the year-long documentary series launches on Tuesday, 6 August 2019 on olympicchannel.com.

