The True Controllers Of Israel

LaRouchesupport
9.6K
195,282 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 22, 2012

Please sign this Petition to the U.S. Congress: “Congress, Investigate British Subversion of the USA”
https://action.larouchepac.com/trump_...

-
Please read and share this link as widely as you can..,.the full dossier on the Coup Against Trump in progress...
"Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him," https://larouchepac.com/20170927/robe...

The only solution, at this point of deep breakdown, is to implement LaRouche’s four laws recovery program on an emergency basis
https://action.larouchepac.com/know_t...

world-landbridge

Following Below Are Some Of The Best Documentaries Ever Produced By The Larouche Movement. Every Citizen Should Better Watch Them Closely & Spread Them Like Wild Fire !

1.) Firewall:In Defense Of The Nation State
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vho6b4...
2.) 1932 - A True History of the United States http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrlVdp...
3.) Glass-Steagall, The Complete Story... http://youtu.be/K-BqZNJ9rnU
4.) - The New Dark Age - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zbs_DA...
5.) The Harvard Yard: Fraud of Modern Education http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUwGov...
6.) LaRouche Classroom: How to Think to Save The Economy http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AD78r8...
7.) Ecosystems - A Genocidal Fraud http://vimeo.com/35625476
8.) Plato Versus Aristotle - Economy and Philosophy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zMgs...

For more go to:
http://www.youtube.com/user/LaRouches...
http://www.facebook.com/LaRouchePAC
http://larouchepac.com
Your Help Is Needed Please show your support by contributing today: http://larouchepac.nationbuilder.com/...
Look at it as an Investment for your own Future.., which it undoubtedly is..

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to