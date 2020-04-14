Billie Eilish Admits She ‘CANNOT WIN’ With Her Fans Over This!

Published on Apr 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#BillieEilish #DazedMagazine #BillieEilishTour



Billie Eilish is already one of the biggest artists on the planet. Her music is incredible, she’s awesome with her fans and she’s got so much talent. Despite all of that, Billie’s fashion style has always been a hot topic of discussion. She’s finally speaking out on all of the good, and bad, that attention has brought her.



What’s up everyone, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. bringing you all the news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio and Billie is opening up about how she feels about all those comments on what she’s wearing.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr