Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
Brita Sigourney "I Never Lost Hope" | Team USA In PyeongChang
Team USA
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Team USA?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
169K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
24 views
2
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
3
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 7, 2018
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Legends Live On
S1 • E2
Shaun White: The Guy who Raised the Bar in Snowboarding | Legends Live On
- Duration: 26:03.
Olympic
1,990,472 views
26:03
Legends Live On
S1 • E1
Katarina Witt - The Diva on Ice with a huge heart | Legends Live On
- Duration: 9:31.
Olympic
401,602 views
9:31
When Lithuania surprised USA Basketball | Strangest Moments
- Duration: 6:29.
Olympic
620,034 views
6:29
Watch the full shootout between the USA and Canada
- Duration: 3:43.
NBC Sports
1,918,216 views
3:43
Why Are The Netherlands a Speed Skating Dominant Force? | Olympics on the Record
- Duration: 5:55.
Olympic
401,693 views
5:55
Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis Learns a Valuable Lesson | Strangest Moments
- Duration: 5:11.
Olympic
82,970 views
5:11
Vancouver 2010: 5 Most Memorable Crashes
- Duration: 3:48.
NBC Sports
102,247 views
3:48
The "Comaneci" of Ski Jumping Gets The First Perfect 20s | Olympics on the Record
- Duration: 5:52.
Olympic
350,523 views
5:52
Burning Questions
S1 • E8
How do you pee in a ski suit? | Burning Questions
- Duration: 5:32.
Olympic
147,307 views
5:32
The Art of Bobsleigh | Faster Higher Stronger
- Duration: 3:13.
Olympic
222,790 views
3:13
The Race That Changed Olympic Swimming | Strangest Moments
- Duration: 4:39.
Olympic
87,485 views
4:39
The Story of the Most Surprising Gold Medal: Steven Bradbury | Olympics on the Record
- Duration: 6:22.
Olympic
375,900 views
6:22
The Art Of Skeleton With Team GB | Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics
- Duration: 5:38.
Olympic
216,401 views
5:38
Burning Questions
S1 • E6
Can Athletes from Tropical Countries compete in Winter Olympics? | Burning Questions
- Duration: 5:19.
Olympic
94,524 views
5:19
Burning Questions
S1 • E9
Why do Olympians bite their medals? | Burning Questions
- Duration: 4:45.
Olympic
211,297 views
4:45
Vancouver 2010: Shaun White Gets 'Twisted' on Winning Run
- Duration: 8:26.
NBC Sports
677,415 views
8:26
Qualified-What Alex Morgan Eats
- Duration: 3:43.
Team USA
245,563 views
3:43
Gold Medal Moments: Michael Phelps makes history in 2008
- Duration: 4:14.
Team USA
521,791 views
4:14
Tanith White Gives Archery A Try
- Duration: 2:08.
Team USA
2,491 views
2:08
U.S. Women's Hockey Team Beats Canada 3-2 In Shootout
- Duration: 7:09.
Team USA
99,203 views
7:09
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...