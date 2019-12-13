Top Handball Goalscorers at the Olympics | Top Moments

Apologies for the re-upload, thanks to you eagle-eyed viewers who spotted the mistake in the last version!

Enjoy this episode of Top Moments where we take a look back at the Top 10 Handball Goalscorers of the past 5 Olympic Games!

Karol Bielecki (POL): 55 Goals in Rio 2016
Nora Mork (DEN): 62 Goals in Rio 2016
Niclas Ekberg (SWE): 50 Goals in London 2012
Katarina Bulatovic (POL): 53 Goals in London 2012
Juan Garcia (ESP): 49 Goals in Beijing 2008
Ramona Maier (RUM): 56 Goals in Beijing 2008
Kyung-Shin Yoon (JPN): 58 Goals in Athens 2004
Bojana Radulovic (HUN): 54 Goals in Athens 2004
Stefan Lövgren (SWE): 51 Goals in Sydney 2000
Grini Kjersti (NOR): 61 Goals in Sydney 2000

