Top Handball Goalscorers at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Dec 13, 2019

Enjoy this episode of Top Moments where we take a look back at the Top 10 Handball Goalscorers of the past 5 Olympic Games!



Karol Bielecki (POL): 55 Goals in Rio 2016

Nora Mork (DEN): 62 Goals in Rio 2016

Niclas Ekberg (SWE): 50 Goals in London 2012

Katarina Bulatovic (POL): 53 Goals in London 2012

Juan Garcia (ESP): 49 Goals in Beijing 2008

Ramona Maier (RUM): 56 Goals in Beijing 2008

Kyung-Shin Yoon (JPN): 58 Goals in Athens 2004

Bojana Radulovic (HUN): 54 Goals in Athens 2004

Stefan Lövgren (SWE): 51 Goals in Sydney 2000

Grini Kjersti (NOR): 61 Goals in Sydney 2000



