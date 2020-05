Published on May 9, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party doesn't want Donald Trump to be re-elected president in the 2020 US presidential elections. At least that's according to Trump. But the Chinese Communist Party is targeting US officials like Mike Pompeo in attempt to block any investigation into a lab in Wuhan, China where some say the coronavirus escaped from.



