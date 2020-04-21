#daviddobrik #alexwarren #hypehouse

David Dobrik RIPPED OFF By Hype House Member?!?

Clevver News
4.67M
2,330 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#daviddobrik #alexwarren #hypehouse

Tik Tok and YouTube are two totally different platforms and can attract different audiences, but one famous Tik Tokker was just accused of copying both the style and antics of YouTube’s very own, David Dobrik.

Some fans think that Tik Tokker and Hype House Member, Alex Warren is jackin’ David Dobrik’s EVERYTHING. From content to his style of even talking… Alex is a copycat according to fans!

We’ll get into everything they are saying, but first, go ahead and subscribe to Clevver News if you haven’t already so you never miss out on any breaking news updates.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to