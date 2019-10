Published on Oct 16, 2019

With 1.4 billion people, there are a lot of mouths to feed in China.



To mark World Food Day, Xinhua Special heads to Heilongjiang in northeast China, which has more farmland than anywhere else in the country. Today it is known as the "granary of China," but this hasn't always been the case, it was once called the "Great Northern Wilderness."



How is this province helping China to hold its "rice bowl firmly in its own hands"?



