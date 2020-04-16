#ThrowbackThursday

50m Freestyle Men - Atlanta 1996 Swimming | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
4.39M
790 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 16, 2020

Back in 1996, the Men's 50m Freestyle became a tight and thrilling competition where Russian swimmer Alexander Popov repeated his success from Barcelona 1992 and defended his gold medal whereas silver and bronze where separated by only 3 hundredths of a second. Relive the full event from the Summer Olympics in Atlanta

🥇 Aleksandr Popv (22.13) 🇷🇺
🥈 Gary Hall (Jr) (22.26) 🇺🇸
🥉 Fernando Scherer (22.29) 🇧🇷

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to