50m Freestyle Men - Atlanta 1996 Swimming | Throwback Thursday

Back in 1996, the Men's 50m Freestyle became a tight and thrilling competition where Russian swimmer Alexander Popov repeated his success from Barcelona 1992 and defended his gold medal whereas silver and bronze where separated by only 3 hundredths of a second. Relive the full event from the Summer Olympics in Atlanta



🥇 Aleksandr Popv (22.13) 🇷🇺

🥈 Gary Hall (Jr) (22.26) 🇺🇸

🥉 Fernando Scherer (22.29) 🇧🇷



