Discovering the Kpop phenomenon | Around PyeongChang

Olympic
2.3M
4,298 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 22, 2018

Have you ever heard of Kpop? Korean pop music has attracted huge amounts of fans from all over the world and has even made its way to the US Billboard list on multiple occasions. Join Nicklas as he discovers this style of music for himself!

Follow Nicklas, Olympic fan, and world traveler as he answers frequently asked questions around The Games and their host PyeonChang, South Korea.

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to