Chinese train maker brings job opportunities to Chicago

Published on Jul 11, 2019

A railcar assembly plant of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Sifang America has begun production recently.



Brian Vasquez, Production Manager at CRRC Sifang America, spoke to Xinhua about his experience at the plant.



Vasquez is one of 21 Chicago residents hired by CRRC Sifang America who received training in China for one month earlier this year.



The 21 new recruits included eight electricians and eight sheet metal workers. They went through training in Qingdao City in Shandong Province, where CRRC is headquartered.



The CRRC Sifang America Chicago facility is expected to bring more job opportunities to Chicago and contribute to the local economy.



It may deliver the first batch of railcars in early 2020.