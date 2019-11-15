Hong Kong minister falls to the ground after being mobbed in London

Published on Nov 15, 2019

Hong Kong’s justice minister Teresa Cheng fell after being surrounded by furious protesters outside an event in London on Thursday night. The Chinese embassy in the UK said Cheng was pushed to the ground, but this is not clear in the footage. China has lodged a formal complaint with Britain and urged UK authorities to investigate

