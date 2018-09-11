TOP 10 GOALS - FIFA U20'S WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2018

Published on Sep 11, 2018

The votes have been cast, the numbers counted and a winner found for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018's Goal of the Tournament.



Jacqueline Ovalle’s marvellous left-footed strike for Mexico against Brazil in the tournament’s opening match topped the online poll, which took place on FIFA.com from 27 to 31 August.



Hannah Blake of New Zealand and Brazil's Kerolin finished second and third, respectively.



Ovalle took to social media after winning the accolade, saying: “I’m happy for this recognition. Thank you very much everyone for your support.”

