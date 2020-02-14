Rihanna CONFIRMS 'R9' Is In The Works!

Published on Feb 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Thank the heavens above! Rhianna is finally spilling the tea on whether or not ‘R9’ is in the works and when on earth we could possibly get a little taste of it! I mean, granted, it’s only February -- February 14th to be exact; Happy Valentine’s Day! But seriously, we’ve been waiting nearly 4 years for new RiRi music, and the singer has FINALLY confirmed some exciting news! What’s up guys, I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver News and Rihanna must be feeling the love this V-Day, because she is speaking out on the progress of her latest album! Badgirlriri shared this photo of what looks to be an audio board. She wrote:Gang. Back in the StuHalle-freakin-lujah! But let’s dissect a little. Despite her being back in the ‘Stu’, we don’t yet have a release date for a single, or an album name or anything, but we do have this beautiful photo on Rhinna’s instagram, let’s just see it again real quick. Perhaps you’re wondering why the photo says, “The Neptunes.” Well, looks like Rihanna isn’t only blessing us with a new tune; she’s collaborating with Pharell Williams! The Neptunes is his hip hop duo with Chad Hugo. You may remember that Riri last collaborated with Pharelle in 2017 on his group, N.E.R.D.S.’ track, “Lemon.”And now we just got REAL excited! Mainly because we have hard facts that the long awaited follow up to Anti, her 2016 Grammy Nominated album is on it’s way. Love RiRi and all, but she gave her fans the fake out on new music last year…Back in December of 2018, the singer/beauty mogul/fashion icon shared this photo onto instagram promoting the newest release on Fenty Beauty, her makeup line. Obviously, fans were stoked, but one also wondered: "But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?". Rihanna replied with a simple "2019.”But…. 2019 came and went with NO new music from our girl! We had begun to lose hope!! Especially considering how busy RiRi is these days! Was she turning her back on music forever??We clearly know now, that’s not the case. But hey, we couldn’t help but think those dark thoughts…Since Anti’s release in 2016, the 31 year old singer threw herself into Fenty Beauty and created nothing short of a disruptive empire in the beauty industry. Fans and makeup enthusiasts flocked to the brand because of how diverse it was -- Fenty offers 40 different shades of foundation! Literally ANYONE can wear this makeup!Not to mention, it’s like, so, so good. Plus Rihanna’s the face. Added bonus!With a booming beauty career, Rihanna expanded into lingerie and once again shook up an entire industry. Suddenly, nobody wanted to watch the Victoria Secret fashion show -- it was all about Savage X Fenty, baby! Even former VS models couldn’t get enough! Bella Hadid threw some MAJOR shade at Victoria’s Secret when she praised Rihanna’s line. She told Vogue, "For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy. Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear.And again… the reason why Rihanna was so successful in the lingerie arena is because of how inclusive the products were. Unlike many competitors, Savage x Fenty offered choices for women of all shapes and sizes -- and she makes sure everyone is represented at her runway shows.Taking her empire one giant step further… Rihana made history last year when she joined LVMH, the world’s largest luxury brand group. It houses Louis Vitton, Dior, and Celine to name a few. Oh, and now Fenty. Rihanna became the group’s first woman to create an original brand AND the first woman on color to head up a line with LVMH. And because RiRi insists on doing things HER way, when the big news was announced back in May of 2019, her collection was available for purchase just weeks later. This is a huge shift from traditional luxury fashion which typically takes months to release new products.But at this point, did you really expect anything else from Rihana. AND! If ALLLLLL that wasn’t keeping the singer busy enough, she also co starred in a few movies since 2016, Including the blockbuster hit “Ocean’s 8” alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchet and the critically acclaimed “Guava Island” with Donald Glover.So yeah…. Rihanna’s been just a little preoccupied and music was put on the back burner. And ya know what, we’re not too mad about that. What the singer has been able to accomplish in just a few short years in nothing short of incredible! And not gonna lie… we LOVE Fenty around here. But we sure are happy RIRI is returning to her musical roots too! And she’s excited too!

For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew__dorsey