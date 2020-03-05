Nick Searcy | Politics in Hollywood

Published on Mar 5, 2020

Nick Searcy is an actor and director with an impressive list of television and film credits, including The West Wing, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-O, Justified, Days of Thunder, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Fugitive, The Shape of Water, and Moneyball. He has also directed two films: Carolina Low and Gosnell, The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer.



Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminars are held in various locations across the country two to three times each year and address issues of politics, economics, and culture.



The first program was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1982 with about 200 business, education, and community leaders in attendance. Since then, more than 30,000 individuals have attended the programs.



The messages of these conferences have reached millions of Americans through Hillsdale’s national speech digest, Imprimis, as well as through coverage by media outlets, including Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, C-SPAN, and National Public Radio.



Hillsdale College is an independent institution of higher learning founded in 1844 by men and women “grateful to God for the inestimable blessings” resulting from civil and religious liberty and “believing that the diffusion of learning is essential to the perpetuity of these blessings.” It pursues the stated object of the founders: “to furnish all persons who wish, irrespective of nation, color, or sex, a literary, scientific, [and] theological education” outstanding among American colleges “and to combine with this such moral and social instruction as will best develop the minds and improve the hearts of its pupils.” As a nonsectarian Christian institution, Hillsdale College maintains “by precept and example” the immemorial teachings and practices of the Christian faith.



The College also considers itself a trustee of our Western philosophical and theological inheritance tracing to Athens and Jerusalem, a heritage finding its clearest expression in the American experiment of self-government under law.



By training the young in the liberal arts, Hillsdale College prepares students to become leaders worthy of that legacy. By encouraging the scholarship of its faculty, it contributes to the preservation of that legacy for future generations. By publicly defending that legacy, it enlists the aid of other friends of free civilization and thus secures the conditions of its own survival and independence.