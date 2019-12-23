Selena Gomez Expressed DISGUST Over Justin Bieber During Performance!

Published on Dec 23, 2019

It’s no question that Selena Gomez’s 2019 AMA performance was one of her most unforgettable to date, and so much so, that experts have taken a deep-dive on her body language throughout the performance and divulged some interesting facts related to Justin Bieber.What’s up guys, it’s Vivian Fabiola back here on Clevver News, and we might be done with the whole 2019 thing, but we’re not yet done talking about Selena Gomez and the insanely awesome year she’s had.Sel made her return to music this year after a two year hiatus with two of her most vulnerable songs, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”, and we can’t help but credit Justin Bieber for the inspo behind the tracks… And yes, we know the whole Justin/Selena thing is getting old, buuuut here us out. When Selena opened up the 2019 AMAs with a medley of both of these songs, basically the entire world paid realllll close attention to how Selena was feeling throughout the night. Which brings me to her body language. Cosmo’s body language expert Blanca Cobb gave a full rundown of Selena’s body language during her performance that night, and what her movements meant… and trust me when I say: Things. Got. Interesting. They got veryyy interesting! First things first, Cobb did confirm that performing both of her new singles during the AMAs was a difficult task for Selena. Although we did learn that Selena suffered a panic attack before her performance. Obviously, being away from the spotlight for so long also contributed. Blanca also stated that because of the powerful lyrics and how personal to Selena they were, this performance was especially difficult.She also noted that when the video started, Selena had her left arm in front of her stomach, observing that QUOTE, “When you do that, it’s really providing comfort for yourself. You’re blocking out other people or things that bother you, to protect you.

She also thanked her entire team and especially her fans for standing by her through it all, and concluded her caption by expressing her excitement for this next chapter. So here’s to hoping 2020 will bring the most success for Selena, which already seems to be the case considering she just dropped the name and track list for her upcoming album ‘Rare’, which is said to be her most vulnerable album to date. And right now I’m curious to hear what you guys think about Selena’s body language breakdown during her AMA performance.Did you also notice the subtle movements? Or are you just ready for the world to stop talking about Jelena? I think 2020 is going to be a massive year for Selena in all areas of her life.. Career, relationship, health and all that jazz! Share all your thoughts down here in the comments, and then click right over here for another new video, and make sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you’re up-to-date on all things Selena.Thanks for tuning in, I’m your host Vivian Fabiola and I’ll see you next time!





