Top 10 Olympic Live Music Performances of All Time | Top Moments

Published on Jul 27, 2018

What are the best musical performances at the Olympic Games? Paul McCartney? EXO? CL? Spice Girls? Kygo? Luciano Pavarotti? Stevie Wonder? Kylie Minogue? We put together a list to highlight some of the amazing moments we’ve seen at the Olympic Games ceremonies through time. Have a look and let us know in the comments what your Top 10 Olympic Music Moments would be!

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

