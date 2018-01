Published on Jan 25, 2018

Felix Loch, Natalie Geisenberger, Erin Hamlin and the Sics brothers: just some of the top luge athletes to watch at PyeongChang2018.



Find more interesting stories to watch about the disciplines at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang : http://bit.do/STWEN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com