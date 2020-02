Published on Feb 9, 2020

Indian Badminton star Pullela Gopichand opens up about his journey to becoming one of the most influential coaches of his generation, teaching Olympic athletes like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. Find out more about the Chief National Coach of India and expectations for the future, especially focussing on #Tokyo2020.



