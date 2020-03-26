DOOM ETERNAL Review: Splatterhouse Mayhem

Published on Mar 26, 2020

RIP AND TEAR, UNTIL IT IS DONE.



Doom Eternal is Beast Mode: The Video Game. Brutal, ultraviolent and ultrafun. Massacre demons, wade in their blood and guts, and above all else, rip and tear.



This is the best game id Software has ever made. Hands down.



3:19 - COMBAT

8:35 - RPG ELEMENTS

10:25 - STORY

12:04 - ENVIRONMENTS

16:57 - REVIEW SCORE



Doom Eternal coverage: https://tweaktown.com/tags/doom_eternal



Music:



Mick Gordon - Betrayer (DOOM ETERNAL OST)

Mick Gordon - Gladiator (DOOM ETERNAL OST)

Mick Gordon - Slayer Has Entered the Facility (DOOM ETERNAL OST)

Mick Gordon - The Only Thing They Fear is You (DOOM ETERNAL OST)



