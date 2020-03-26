DOOM ETERNAL Review: Splatterhouse Mayhem

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
RIP AND TEAR, UNTIL IT IS DONE.Doom Eternal is Beast Mode: The Video Game. Brutal, ultraviolent and ultrafun. Massacre demons, wade in their blood and guts, and above all else, rip and tear.This is the best game id Software has ever made. Hands down.3:19 - COMBAT8:35 - RPG ELEMENTS10:25 - STORY12:04 - ENVIRONMENTS16:57 - REVIEW SCOREDoom Eternal coverage: https://tweaktown.com/tags/doom_eternalMusic:Mick Gordon - Betrayer (DOOM ETERNAL OST)Mick Gordon - Gladiator (DOOM ETERNAL OST)Mick Gordon - Slayer Has Entered the Facility (DOOM ETERNAL OST)Mick Gordon - The Only Thing They Fear is You (DOOM ETERNAL OST)Our Amazon Link (US): https://goo.gl/USmIj2Our Amazon Link (CA): http://goo.gl/UpsZSGOur Amazon Link (UK): http://goo.gl/3pvGw9Visit our site: http://www.tweaktown.comFollow us on social media:Twitter: @TweakTownhttps://www.twitter.com/TweakTownFacebook:https://www.facebook.com/TweakTownInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/TweakTown
Loading playlists...