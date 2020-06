Published on Jun 9, 2020

Another large police department promises immediate reforms, as weeks of protests reshape Colorado. - We ask Denver's Police Chief why it took a federal judge to tell them to follow their own use of force rules.



We're on right before 9NEWS' Senate debate at 6:30.

Share something cool with us:

Website: http://www.9news.com/features/next-wi...

Email: next@9news.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexton9NEWS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexton9news

#HeyNext

9NEWS: http://www.9news.com/

9NEWS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/9newsdenver