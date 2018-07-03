ÖDP Vortrag 04. Juni 2018 // Prof. Dr. Rainer Mausfeld "Wie werden politische Debatten gesteuert?"

ÖDP München
1.4K
43,577 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 3, 2018

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to