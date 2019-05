Published on May 15, 2019

Norwegian Star, Ada Hegerberg is one of the top young prospects in Women's football. At only 23 she is already recognized as one of the best players in the game. Learn more about Ada and her goals on the pitch with Olympique Lyonnais!



