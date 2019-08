Published on Aug 8, 2019

Relive full the Opening Ceremony from the Summer Olympic Games 2008 in beautiful Beijing, China. The ceremony was held at the Bird's Nest on Friday, 8 August 2008. It was directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou.



What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! đź””: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com