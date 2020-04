Published on Apr 20, 2020

Egypt lit the Giza Pyramids on Saturday to celebrate the World Heritage Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pyramids were illuminated with safety messages such as "STAY HOME," "STAY SAFE," and "EXPERIENCE EGYPT SOON"

The event aims to raise Egyptians" awareness to the pandemic while boosting tourist appeal of Egypt"s various historical sites.

World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18 every year to call for the protection of cultural heritages.