Published on Apr 15, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#selenagomez #lawsuit



Selena Gomez is taking legal action against a mobile fashion app who is profiting from her without her permission, and she may just get a really sweet pay-day!



Trust me, I totally get it -- Selena’s fashion game is top notch and there’s no doubt about it.



Ya’ll can slap her photos on your vision board, pin her outfit of the days to your Pinterest page, but when it comes to making a profit off of her for a video game centered around fashion AND without her consent, we’re gonna have a problem.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr