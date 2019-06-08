Handmade glassmaking fights extinction with makers’ passion

In Syria, the ancient handmade glassmaking is currently fighting to survive In the past, the handmade glassmaking was among the most important industries But today, this ancient profession is slowly ending as it can be substituted by machines When the factories took over, this job survived by selling their art pieces to tourists. Due to the Syrian war, most of the glassmakers now either left the country or got internally displaced Remaining glassmakers in Syria believe that this job would come to a full extinct soon Glassmaking is also facing serious challenges due to the decrease of tourism in Syria

