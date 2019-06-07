France v Korea Republic - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

FIFATV
7.7M
8,360 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 7, 2019

Hosts France kicked off the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ with a 4-0 victory over Korea Republic in Paris.

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

FIFA Women’s World Cup Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.fifa.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to