Chinese shadow puppetry exhibition held in Morocco

Published on Jun 24, 2019

The Moroccan capital Rabat now is holding a Chinese shadow puppet art exhibition --"Art of Light and Shadow" that will continue to June 30.

The exhibition includes Chinese shadow play performances and a workshop dedicated to children's handmade shadow puppetry.

The audience applauded as an artist handled shadow props made of cowhide and allowed it to theatrically fly across a curtain.

This traditional form of Chinese art allows Moroccans to feel the Chinese culture and promote closer bilateral ties in the fields of culture and tourism.

The exhibition is one of the 2019 China Tourism and Culture Week activities in Morocco that will last until mid-July.

The 2019 China Tourism and Culture Week will hold film screenings and photo and costume exhibitions in major Moroccan cities.